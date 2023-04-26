Milwaukee stabbing: Woman killed, suspect arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was stabbed to death on the city's north side Wednesday, April 26. A suspect was arrested.
It happened near 45th and Hadley around 4:10 p.m. Police said the 35-year-old homicide victim was stabbed during an argument.
Police arrested a 34-year-old Milwaukee woman without incident. Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney's office, and the investigation is ongoing.