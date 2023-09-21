Milwaukee fatal stabbing; 3rd and Orchard, no arrests

article

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death Thursday morning, Sept. 21 near 3rd and Orchard in Milwaukee.

It happened around 2:15 a.m.

The circumstances leading up to the homicide are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking a known suspect.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.