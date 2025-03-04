Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal stabbing, 18th and Hopkins

Published  March 4, 2025 7:33pm CST
Milwaukee
Scene near 18th and Hopkins, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • At least one person is dead after a stabbing near 18th and Hopkins in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 4.
    • The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene.

MILWAUKEE - At least one person is dead after a stabbing on Milwaukee's northwest side.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene of a fatal stabbing near 18th and Hopkins on Tuesday, March 4.

FOX6 News has been on the scene since 6:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office provided information.

