Milwaukee fatal stabbing, 18th and Hopkins
article
MILWAUKEE - At least one person is dead after a stabbing on Milwaukee's northwest side.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene of a fatal stabbing near 18th and Hopkins on Tuesday, March 4.
FOX6 News has been on the scene since 6:30 p.m.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office provided information.