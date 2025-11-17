Milwaukee fatal shootings; One man jailed, accused in deaths of 2 people

The Brief Police arrested Kevin Griffin for the murders of A'Nya Raymond and his tenant, Terrance Wilder, in Milwaukee. Raymond was shot and killed while her 7-year-old son was present in the vehicle, court filings indicate. Court documents reveal Griffin allegedly shot Wilder after an eviction argument, and Raymond because she witnessed the first murder.



Police were looking for the person who killed a woman and left her body in a Milwaukee. Then, officers found another body and the man they say is responsible for both deaths.

It was still dark early on Wednesday, Nov. 5, when a 7-year-old boy was found wandering near 9th and Keefe in Milwaukee. The child could not say what happened, but something was not right. He had dried blood on him.

Roughly five hours later, police got another call. A woman's body was found miles away, dumped in an alley near 42nd and Hampton. It was the boy's mother, A'Nya Raymond. She had eight gunshot wounds.

A'Nya Raymond

Newly-filed court documents lay out the pieces police put together that led to another body, and the man prosecutors say is responsible.

Kevin Griffin

The day after Raymond's body was found, court records say police tracked Raymond's phone to the backyard of a burned-out house. It was all just a couple hundred feet from where Raymond's son was found the day before. Court filings said a fingerprint was on the cellphone belonging to 54-year-old Kevin Griffin.

On Nov. 9, police got a warrant for Griffin's house and found Griffin's upstairs tenant, 39-year-old Terrance Wilder, dead from a gunshot wound to the check. In October, Griffin was in court to evict Wilder.

Terrance Wilder

City records show property complaints about no hot water, leads and disrepair while Wilder was living there. Court filings said Griffin admitted to shooting Wilder after an argument. Those records say Raymond witnessed the shooting. Filings say Griffin admitted to driving around with Raymond and later shooting her, as her son was in the back seat. Police say Griffin later brought the boy back to the area of 9th and Keefe in the stolen car, and told him to wait there for his mother to get him.

Griffin made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Nov. 16. Cash bond was set at $500,000.

Griffin is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 26.