Milwaukee fatal shooting; woman killed, her uncle speaks out

The Brief A fatal shooting stemming from a family dispute in downtown Milwaukee was captured on Facebook Live. The family said 30-year-old Ashley Hudson was killed, and her 15-year-old brother pulled the trigger. Charges against those in custody have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.



A family dispute has left a Milwaukee family in shambles.

What we know:

30-year-old Ashley Hudson, a mother of four, was shot and killed just after 11 p.m. on Monday night, June 16, near MLK Drive and Vliet. The shooting was captured on Facebook Live.

Hudson’s family said the 15-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman that were arrested were her brother and two sisters. Her teenage brother allegedly pulled the trigger.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Her uncle, Anthony Hudson, said the siblings all suffer from behavioral and mental health issues, and they were arguing over issues between Ashley and their mother.

Ashley Hudson and family

He said his sister, Ashley's mother, stayed on the scene and is still in police custody.

What they're saying:

"I kind of feel like I lost my whole family that night," Anthony Hudson said. "I hate that it all happened on Facebook Live. That’s what devastated me the most, to see my own nephews and nieces to see it like that."

Related article

Video shows people speeding away after the shooting, but Hudson said what's not shown is his nephew returning to the scene.

"My baby sister called me and said, ‘they killed Ashley, my nephew killed Ashley,’" he said. "He said it was an accident. He didn't mean to do it and he just aimed it and that was it."

What you can do:

Dealing with the unexpected, Hudson is selling his car to pay for Ashley's funeral as the family seeks understanding.

"I used to always tell them to stop doing this and my sister, she loves her kids so much. I know for sure she did not expect that, and did not ever want nothing like that to happen," he said. "Ashley’s gone and we can’t bring her back, and she has children."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for Ashley's funeral expenses and to help support her children.

Dig deeper:

MPD did confirm that other people have been arrested, but not for homicide.

Charges against those in custody have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.