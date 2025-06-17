Milwaukee fatal shooting caught on camera; woman killed in family dispute

The Brief A fatal shooting stemming from a family dispute in downtown Milwaukee was captured on Facebook Live. Three people were arrested, including a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman. MPD is still seeking unknown suspects at this time.



A fatal shooting in downtown Milwaukee was captured on Facebook Live.

What we know:

It happened just after 11 p.m. near MLK Drive and Vliet on Monday, June 16. The family dispute was caught on camera.

29-year-old Ashley Hudson was shot and killed. Hudson lived in the apartment complex across the street.

Ashley Hudson

Three people were arrested, including a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman. They are all Hudson’s relatives.

Loved ones including her father and half-siblings held a vigil in the victim’s honor on Tuesday night.

What they're saying:

Her family is still too shaken to go on camera, but her cousin, Savannah Hudson, spoke with FOX6 News over the phone.

"I just feel so numb," she said. "She was brave. She was fun. She always is the life of the party, made people smile."

Shortly after the gunfire, several people were seen jumping into a dark-colored sedan before speeding away.

"It was on [Facebook] Live, just imagine waking up on social media and seeing your family member had just been shot," Hudson said. "That’s wild so it’s been hard for everyone."

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a family argument.

"It’s been a lot. I really would appreciate if people would just stop sharing the video and making the negative comments about the situation because that’s not doing anything, [not] helping our family," Hudson said.

What's next:

MPD is still seeking unknown suspects at this time.

Charges against those in custody have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.