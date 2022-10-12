Pregnant woman fatally shot in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12 on Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. It happened around 5:30 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was approximately 38-39 weeks pregnant.

Fatal shooting on Lovers Lane Road near Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.