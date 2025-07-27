Milwaukee fatal shooting; victim's mother speaks out, wants closure

The Brief 29-year-old Deandre Bolden was shot and killed in May. Two months later, no one has been arrested. Shayla Parker is still looking for answers.



A Milwaukee mother is looking for closure after her son was shot and killed two months ago.

Shayla Parker is still looking for answers after her son was shot and killed in May.

The backstory:

It happened near 2nd and Auer on May 31.

The Milwaukee Police Department said 29-year-old Deandre Bolden and 48-year-old Gregory Crump were shot and killed.

Two months later, no one has been arrested.

Parker is calling for someone to come forward, while asking the community to put the guns down.

Local perspective:

"I just want closure," she said. "I heard so many different stories so I have no clue what actually happened."

Parker says the rumors are hard to hear. She's speaking out because she knows she's not alone.

"I just want to know what happened. I just want to know like – I can’t say my child was perfect. Or was an angel. Because he did do things he didn’t have business doing. But as a mom, I just want closure," she said. "It is happening to more than just me. Mothers are losing their children left and right and all this violence is senseless."

MPD crime data shows so far this year, there have been 87 homicides. Police say the homicide clearance rate is 76%, meaning an arrest was made in 76% of cases.

Parker hopes her son's homicide will soon be a part of those numbers.

"It would just give me some peace," she said. "And a sense of knowing that even if my son was in the wrong, at least I know what happened."