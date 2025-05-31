Milwaukee fatal shooting; victim's family speaks out

The Brief Chrishaun Ragland was shot and killed on May 9, near Darien and Green Tree. Court records show a warrant has been issued for Curtis Griffin's arrest. Prosecutors charged the victim's girlfriend, Shania Barksdale, with stealing a gun from the suspect.



The family of a Milwaukee murder victim wants justice.

What we know:

Someone shot and killed Chrishaun Ragland on May 9, near Darien and Green Tree.

This week, prosecutors charged Curtis Griffin with Ragland's homicide. Prosecutors earlier charged the victim's girlfriend, Shania Barksdale, with stealing a gun from the suspect.

In a criminal complaint against the alleged shooter, Barksdale blamed Ragland for coming up with the idea to steal the gun.

FOX6 News met the victim’s five children and family – they say that can’t be true.

What they're saying:

"I wouldn’t wish this on nobody. I don’t wish death on people," Ragland’s mother, Shemeeka Pritle, said. "I pray for people’s families every day when I see killings. When kids are being taken. My son didn’t deserve that. And he’s not here to speak, but I am, and I know my son, just like a lot of people know him. That’s not in his character."

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.