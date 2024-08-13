Milwaukee fatal shooting; victim shot, set on fire in vehicle

article

A Milwaukee man accused of shooting and killing a man and setting a car on fire with the body inside made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

The accused is 20-year-old Daeshaun J. Graves. He faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Bail jumping (two counts)

Arson of property other than building

Mutilating a corpse

Graves is accused of killing 31-year-old Quincy Smith.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, a Milwaukee police officer responded to a shooting near 84th and Carmen around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4.

A witness told police that Smith was her long-term boyfriend, but they were currently on a break.

She said she recently met Graves, and the two attended a barbecue that night and people were asked to move their cars so other guests could leave. The woman told police she drove one of Graves’ cars, a silver minivan, and he drove his other, a Nissan Sentra, back to her home.

She told police Smith arrived later and he and Graves got into a physical altercation. She said she saw Graves pull out a gun and shot Smith, who fell back into the minivan.

Per the complaint, Graves then drove the vehicle away with Smith’s body still inside.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer responded to a minivan on fire in the area of 34th and Auer. After the fire was extinguished, the officer noticed human remains inside.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled Smith’s death a homicide, noting a gunshot wound to the head and third-degree burns on his body.

Officers arrested Graves on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and noticed burn injuries on his arms. It was also determined that the minivan was stolen approximately 12 hours before the homicide, with Illinois plates.

If convicted, Graves could face more than 90 years in prison and up to $55,000 in fines.