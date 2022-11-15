Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15.
Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building.
The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending.
Police investigation near 37th and Walnut, Milwaukee
Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.