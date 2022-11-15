Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting; Body inside vacant building near 37th and Walnut

Police investigation near 37th and Walnut, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Walnut on Tuesday morning, Nov. 15. 

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood and located a deceased body inside a vacant building. 

The victim, a man, suffered fatal gunshot injuries. His identification is pending. 

Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  