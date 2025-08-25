Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen killed, mayor urges gun safety

The Brief A 13-year-old is in custody after the shooting death of 16-year-old Desmontae Burns near 12th and Concordia on Saturday. Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged safe gun storage, saying there’s "not really an excuse for a teenager to be getting their hands on a gun." Burns’ family will honor him on Thursday, on what would have been his 17th birthday.



A 13-year-old is in custody after a weekend shooting that left a 16-year-old dead.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, near 12th and Concordia.

MPD confirmed on Monday, Aug. 25, that a 13-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Desmontae Burns, who was killed five days before his 17th birthday.

Burns’ family said his smile will forever be etched in their hearts.

Dig deeper:

News of the tragedy traveled from Milwaukee’s north side to City Hall, where Mayor Cavalier Johnson expressed concern that children could so easily access guns.

"Certainly saddened by the loss of life of a 16-year-old," Johnson said. "There’s not really an excuse for a teenager to be getting their hands on a gun. Especially if it's in the house. I don’ t know all the details surrounding it but if it was in the home, there are gun locks that are available for free all over Milwaukee."

On Monday, the city’s Critical Response Team returned to the scene to provide support to the neighborhood.

"A young teenager lost their life to gun violence, and so we like to make sure that we come out to the neighborhood to engage with residents," said Dee-Dee Davis of the Critical Response Team. "Us being on the scene helps people to understand they are not by themselves, and that they don’t have to fight crime by themselves."

What's next:

MPD has not said if any charges have been filed.

Burns’ family plans to honor him on what would have been his 17th birthday this Thursday.