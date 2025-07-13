Milwaukee fatal shooting Saturday; neighbors ask for more police presence

The Brief Five people were shot in downtown Milwaukee early Saturday. Two of them died, while three others were wounded. At least three storefronts on Water Street were left riddled with bullet holes. A 52-year-old died at the scene.



Multiple people were shot on Saturday, July 12, in downtown Milwaukee.

What we know:

Two people were shot and killed on Saturday, and three others were injured. At least three storefronts on Water Street were left riddled with bullet holes.

It happened just after midnight near Water and Michigan.

Police say one of the people killed was a 52-year-old.

Friends and family identified him as Antwan Hogans, who also went by the name "OG Tweezy." On Saturday, loved ones built a memorial outside his bar, Hookahs By Tweezy, on West Fond du Lac.

"A tragic loss of life. People were injured," Tropic Bar owner Hyacinth Nembhardt said. "He just was a huge advocate for Milwaukee."

The other victims were 30, 32, 34 and 39 years old.

What they're saying:

"Somebody that is so well respected that wanted the best for the community and Milwaukee, I feel like just having his life get cut so short I feel like is the saddest thing to see," said Marques Green.

It's not the first fatal shooting on this block. In 2022, three employees at the Brownstone Social Lounge were shot. One of them died.

And in 2021, a woman was shot and killed after a fight broke out inside a nightclub and ended up outside.

She's pushing for police patrols on Water Street.

"We as business owners on this side of Water Street put quite an investment into our establishment," Nembhardt said. "I feel like if we had more police presence, whether it is a patrol car, whether it is beat cops –we would all feel safer."

The age or identity of the second person who died is still unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.