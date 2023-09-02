2021 homicide, Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 fatal shooting.

Noah Hunter, 34, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in May. He was sentenced Friday, Sept. 1.

Milwaukee police were called to the shooting near 27th and Wisconsin on April 23, 2021. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and an autopsy later determined he was shot in the back.

A criminal complaint states a witness told police he stopped at a traffic light and saw a man get out of another car, go behind the victim's car and "shoot several times."

The witness said, per the complaint, that the man then got back into his car and drove away. The witness followed and later identified Hunter as the shooter from a photo lineup.

Surveillance videos from across the city traced the shooter's car to the area of 22nd and National. Hunter was ultimately arrested in that area a few days after the shooting.

Court filings indicate the homicide happened just a few weeks after Hunter was charged in a different shooting. In that case, Hunter was also sentenced Friday to serve time in prison concurrent to his life sentence.