Milwaukee fatal shooting near Teutonia and North; 38-year-old charged

A 38-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in a fatal shooting that happened near Teutonia and North on May 13. The accused is Itavis Wesley – and he faces a single criminal count of first-degree reckless homicide.

May 13 fatal shooting

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched around 12:25 a.m. on May 13 to the area near Teutonia and North for a reported shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a shooting victim lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence. Despite lifesaving efforts, the 28-year-old victim was pronounced deceased.

Investigators found five 9mm cartridge casings at the scene of the crime. They also recovered three surveillance videos. One of the videos captures a person wearing all black "walking backward on the west side of Teutonia firing a gun (muzzle flashes can be seen in the video) that is aimed to the north, and the person firing the gun then turns and runs south on N. Teutonia Ave.," the complaint says. The other two videos show a person wearing all black at the same time stamp.

From one of the videos, police developed a picture showing the person wearing all black. That photo was shown to a woman who lives at a nearby apartment complex. She identified the person in the picture as the defendant, Itavis Wesley.

Arrest of defendant

What we know:

Milwaukee police arrested Wesley on Sept. 15. On Sept. 16, detectives interviewed the defendant. They showed him the picture shown to the woman at the apartment complex. Wesley "identified it as a picture of himself," the complaint says. But when questioned about the shooting being investigated, Wesley denied doing the shooting. He told detectives "he was on his way to the gas station on North and 12th, when he heard shots and ran," the complaint says.

Later, Wesley told detectives there was a man with a mask and glasses who was coming toward him. The complaint says when asked if he shot, Wesley said, "Yes." The defendant said, "the man reached for his pocket and he, Wesley, defended himself. Wesley said that when the man reached, he, Wesley, shot him," the complaint says.

What's next:

Wesley was in court for his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, Sept. 20. Cash bond was set at $75,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.