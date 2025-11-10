Milwaukee fatal shooting near 39th and Lancaster, woman charged

article

A Milwaukee woman has been criminally charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred near 39th and Lancaster on Nov. 4. Family identified 26-year-old Ariel Spillner as the person shot and killed.

The accused, 32-year-old Jamica Mills, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

Fatal shooting

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the scene around 9:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found two women inside the residence with gunshot wounds. The women were identified as Jamica Mills and Ariel Spillner.

Court filings say Mills was found conscious and lying on her back with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Spillner was unresponsive and died at the scene.

Per the complaint, a Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun and two spent .380 caliber casings were recovered at the scene.

Court filings say Mills was combative on scene and continued to be combative and uncooperative with hospital staff after she was transported.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Ariel Spillner (photo provided by family)

Interview with Mills

Dig deeper:

During an interview with investigators at the hospital, Mills identified Spillner as her friend that she had known for approximately one year.

During the interview, Mills initially claimed she could not remember what happened. She told investigators she woke up in the living room — and the next thing she remembered was being at the hospital.

Mills later changed her story, telling investigators she and Spillner smoked weed together and both became paranoid.

Per the complaint, Mills mentioned that Spillner was supposed to cut her dog's hair with scissors, and at that time, Mills became paranoid that Spillner would stab her.

Mills explained that she went into her bedroom and retrieved her firearm off her bed and went back to the living room, according to the complaint. Mills said Spillner made a "hand motion" and then Mills shot Spillner, court filings say.

Mills told investigators she did not see the scissors and Spillner did not make any threats to stab her, per the complaint.

Mills stated she then walked towards the front door and accidentally shot herself in the stomach. Mills stated she did not mean to kill Spillner.

Initial court appearance

What's next:

Mills made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Sunday, Nov. 9. Cash bond was set at $150,000.

Mills is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17.