Milwaukee fatal shooting near 42nd and Hope; 30-year-old man accused

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting a woman near 42nd and Hope on Aug. 13. Davante Howard faces two criminal counts, including first-degree reckless homicide. Howard is due in court for his initial appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 16.



A 30-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting a woman near 42nd and Hope on Aug. 13. The accused is Davante Howard – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Fatal shooting near 42nd and Hope

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 42nd and Hope on the evening of Aug. 13. Officers found an SUV that had crashed into a tree. Inside, De-Lisha Dunmore was in the driver's seat of the vehicle and suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Investigators located a single unfired 9mm cartridge inside the SUV on the front floorboard. They also found an unfired 9mm cartridge and a spent 9mm casing outside the rear of the SUV, the complaint says.

Surveillance video from the scene captured a part of what happened at the location. The complaint says the "video shows the moments before the Jeep crashes into the tree, the rear passenger door opens and a male suspect either jumps or falls out of the rear passenger seat, and lands on the sidewalk near where (investigators) located the spent 9mm casing and unfired 9mm cartridge," the complaint says. Investigators were also able to get a good description of the suspect.

Detectives spoke with the family of the victim, who indicated she had been dating a man named "Davante," but they did not know him. Dunmore's Life360 data was also recovered. It showed where she had been prior to the shooting incident.

The complaint says she had been at a bank and a gas station prior to the shooting. At the gas station, surveillance "video shows the suspect" pumping gas for Dunmore's vehicle about 25 minutes before the homicide. He then gets back into the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators reviewed fingerprints from the SUV and two prints matched Davante Howard's prints.

The arrest

What we know:

On Sept. 5, Howard was located and arrested at a home on N. 1st Street. Investigators searched the home and located a sky mask and backpack that "had a white Jordan symbol on the right strap, with an orange clip just below it. (The investigator) stated that the black full-face ski mask had a white Jordan symbol on the left temple area - consistent with what is observed" on surveillance videos recovered by police, the complaint said.

What's next:

Howard is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Related article