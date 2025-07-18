Milwaukee fatal shooting near 21st and McKinley; 52-year-old accused

article

The Brief Tammy Goodman is accused of fatally shooting a man near 21st and McKinley on Sunday, July 13. The victim has been identified by officials as Dennis Carter. The criminal complaint indicates Goodman discussed the shooting during a phone call at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility.



A 52-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of fatally shooting a man near 21st and McKinley on Sunday, July 13. The accused is Tammy Goodman – and she faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Fatal shooting at 21st and McKinley

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 21st and McKinley on Sunday evening, July 13 to investigate a report of a shooting. The first officers on the scene found one man with a gunshot wound. Numerous people were standing around the victim, identified in the criminal complaint as Dennis Carter. They tried to help Carter, but was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators located a 9mm casing and an unfired cartridge located at the scene. They also found Carter's cellphone.

On the street, police located an SUV that had "blood inside of it." The vehicle belonged to a woman who provided the initial identification of the victim. She told police the victim was a friend who lived at a "rooming house." The woman told police that the night before the shooting "Carter got a call from 'Tammy' who was upset about rent money," the complaint says.

Police spoke with another person who had known the defendant for several years. This person indicated the defendant got into a verbal argument with Carter "and then the defendant was aggressively approaching Carter," the complaint says. The person told police that Carter's car door was open, and then the defendant approached "at which time she was holding a gun in her hand," the complaint says. The complaint went on to say the "defendant then shot Carter twice." This person said the defendant then got in her car and left the scene.

Defendant arrested, phone call

Dig deeper:

Court filings say the defendant was arrested on Monday, July 14, after a traffic stop in her SUV. Her phone was recovered.

Investigators later conducted a search of phone calls through the Milwaukee Secure Detection Facility. During a call made at 7:46 a.m. on July 14, the morning after the homicide, "the defendant discusses the problems she is having with Carter and then tells (the other person on the phone) that Carter is now 'full of lead,'" the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say the defendant describes "how she 'went over there' and while she was there she observed Carter reach into his car and then she 'popped his (expletive).'"

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office found Carter's cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds.

What's next:

Goodman was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, July 18.