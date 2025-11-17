Milwaukee fatal shooting near 19th and Congress; search for shooter

The Brief Two people died following a shooting on Milwaukee's north side (19th and Congress). A long-time resident, Lary Rogers, heard a victim screaming "Help me, I've been shot" and banging on his door before dying minutes later. Police are investigating the motive and are searching for anyone involved; no arrests have been made.



Banging on the door, screaming for help. A Milwaukee man described the moments after a fatal shooting on the city's north side. Two people died as a result.

Fatal shooting near 19th and Congress

What we know:

Lary Rogers bought his home on Milwaukee's north side 57 years ago. Gunshots are something he said he is used to hearing. But on Sunday night, Nov. 16, after the gunfire, Rogers said he heard something else.

Fatal shootings near 19th and Congress, Milwaukee

"Help me, help me. I’ve been shot. I’m dying. And he’s banging on the door and prior to that he was banging on the window," Rogers said.

Police responded to 19th and Congress around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials said 56-year-old Develle Gholson died. About a block away, investigators said a 21-year-old died.

What they're saying:

Lary Rogers said he heard more than five gun shots – and he tried to help the man who was shot. But he said the man died minutes later.

"They were shooting over there I could still – and I called for the police to come over and call for an ambulance and they start running back over here and saw him on the porch and he was laying down by then," Rogers said. "I’m just sorry to see this type of stuff happening you know, it doesn’t make any sense."

Fatal shootings near 19th and Congress, Milwaukee

More information?

Dig deeper:

Police have not released details about what led up to the shooting. They said nobody is in custody – and are looking for anyone who might have been involved.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.