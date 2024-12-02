Milwaukee fatal shooting; mother killed, suspect found with self-inflicted wound

The Brief A Milwaukee mother on her way to work was fatally shot on Friday, Nov. 29, near 7th and Galena. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 21-year-old shooter was found at the same location with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter did not survive the injury – and died at a hospital. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family deal with funeral costs and other expenses.



A Milwaukee mother on her way to work was fatally shot on Friday, Nov. 29.

Investigators say the shooter then turned the gun on himself.

The woman’s family said the mother, Vanessa King, was on her way to her job as a home health care worker when that man approached her with a gun. They don't know what led to the shooting.

Leah Davis is King’s cousin and godmother. She said the 20-year-old woman was near 7th and Galena when the stranger walked up and shot and killed her.

"Obviously, this is very traumatic for us all," Davis said. "The way that it happened, of course, it brings a lot of emotions. There’s that sadness. There’s anger. There’s confusion."

The Milwaukee Police Department said the 21-year-old shooter was found at the same location with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter did not survive the injury – and died at a hospital.

Davis learned about what happened a short time later.

"It was just truly heartbreaking," she said. "I felt like, completely, like, I was actually losing my mind at the moment."

She remembers the 20-year-old as a loving mother, who was a hard worker and had a knack for fashion.

"She is very creative and individualized," Davis said.

As the family grieves, their focus turns to King’s 1-year-old daughter, family is holding tight to each other and their faith as they look for answers, wondering why this mother's life ended the way it did.

"Winter doesn’t know exactly what’s going on, but she’s aware of the lacking in the presence of her mom," Davis said. "It’s very disheartening. When does it stop? What can we do to help incite more change?"

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family deal with funeral costs and other expenses.

MPD is continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the shooting.