Milwaukee fatal shooting; man killed outside Fryerz, loved ones mourn

Loved ones are mourning after police say a man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, Oct. 14, on Milwaukee’s north side.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Darien Ballard, known to friends and family as "Jonny D." Relatives gathered Tuesday evening near the scene of the shooting to mourn his loss.

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the area of 27th Street and Fond du Lac for reports of gunfire. Loved ones said the shooting happened outside Fryerz, where Ballard worked as a delivery driver.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What they're saying:

"When we came out we saw the firetruck working on him," said Carolyn Alexander, who heard first responders arrive to the scene."They were really really working on him the best they could do and I know they worked so hard they wanted to keep that life going but I guess it just didn’t."

The family is left praying for answers.

"I’m sad too, because, I know that is somebody’s son, somebody’s brother, somebody’s dad," she said.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

