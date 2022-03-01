Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead following physical altercation

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Feb. 28 near Green Bay Avenue and Capitol Drive. It happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. 

The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was involved in a physical altercation with another subject. A firearm was produced, and the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead on scene despite lifesaving efforts. A suspect is in police custody. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

