Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead following physical altercation

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, Feb. 28 near Green Bay Avenue and Capitol Drive. It happened at approximately 10:50 p.m.

The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was involved in a physical altercation with another subject. A firearm was produced, and the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on scene despite lifesaving efforts. A suspect is in police custody.

Fatal shooting near Green Bay Avenue and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.