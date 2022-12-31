Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 77th and Bender

article

A Milwaukee man, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near 77th and Bender Friday, Dec. 30.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.