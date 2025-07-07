Milwaukee fatal shooting; man charged in father's death appears in court

The Brief Prosecutors say 18-year-old Corey Williams shot his 47-year-old father multiple times last week. He has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide - use of a dangerous weapon. Both the state and defense say Williams has no prior criminal history.



An 18-year-old Milwaukee man is facing a homicide charge for allegedly killing his father.

What we know:

The accused is Corey Williams. He has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide - use of a dangerous weapon.

Corey Williams

Prosecutors say he pulled out a gun and shot his 47-year-old father multiple times.

Williams appeared in court on Monday, July 7. The 18-year-old said there’s more to the story.

The backstory:

It happened around 2:40 p.m. near 11th and Atkinson in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 2.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors say it all started last week. Court records show Williams and his mother went to his father's apartment. They were picking up Williams' other siblings.

Corey Williams

Police say the 18-year-old told them he had been living with a relative after his dad kicked him out weeks ago.

A criminal complaint stated that at some point, Williams' parents started arguing and he stepped in. He said his dad had a gun in his hand, grabbed him by his collar and began tossing him around.

What they're saying:

"This is an extremely sad case for a variety of reasons," defense attorney Jade Hall said. "Mr. Williams tells me this is not the first time that the alleged victim has abused him."

Prosecutors say Williams told police he grabbed a different gun and shot his dad more than five times. This included the arm, shoulder, chest and groin.

During court on Monday, court commissioner Barry Williams questioned if Williams' father really had a gun.

"Obviously, the allegations in this complaint are very serious," he said. "I need to know if [the victim] had a gun. It's a big difference in the ‘what’ situation is, if he did or didn't."

Prosecutors say police did find two guns, but the state didn't know if a gun was found by the body.

"The other family members say they did not see either person with a firearm," assistant district attorney Karine O'Byrne said.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Family members told FOX6 News last week that Williams was the one who killed his father. Police questioned him the next day and he then confessed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Both the state and defense say Williams has no prior criminal history.

Court records show Williams' cash bond was set at $10,000. He is also not allowed to have any weapons.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing is set for Monday, July 14.