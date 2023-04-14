Milwaukee fatal shooting; man accused wounded a 2nd person: complaint

article

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another near 26th and Hope on Tuesday, March 21. The accused is Jonathan Winn – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree reckless injury

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 26th and Hope for a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, Michael Gibson-Smith was found deceased having suffered multiple gunshots. A witness told police they saw Gibson-Smith run from a backyard area, across the street, and fall to the ground.

A second shooting victim was found not far away from Gibson-Smith. The second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right cheek, left abdomen, and a graze wound to his right shoulder.

2 shot in Milwaukee at 26th and Hope

The complaint says in the same alley, a Milwaukee police detective "recovered an additional .32 caliber fired cartridge casing. This is consistent with at least one shot being fired from behind this residence. An additional eight fired .32 caliber cartridge casings were found" in front of a house on N. 27th Street.

Following this shooting, Milwaukee police secured a search warrant for a residence near the shooting scene. Inside, an apartment they found mail addressed to the defendant, Jonathan Winn. The investigation "further revealed that a witness had stated to police that after the New Year in 2023, the tenant who lived in Apartment #3 had gone outside...and fired a firearm into the air," the complaint says. A detective checked police records and found officers recovered a single fired .32 caliber cartridge casing on Jan. 6. It was "determine to be consistent with having been fired by the same firearm that fired the 11 fired .32 caliber cartridge casings recovered on the day of the homicide at the homicide scene," the complaint says.

The statement of another person put Winn at the shooting scene. Prior to shots being fired, Winn and the victim "began arguing" about older matters. The other person was the second person wounded in this incident. He stated "he ran away until he collapsed where police found him," the complaint says.