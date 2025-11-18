Milwaukee fatal shooting; man accused of killing his own father

article

The Brief Miguel Ocasio is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for fatally shooting his father, Miguel Arocho, near 16th and Rogers. Ocasio claimed he fired after his father threatened him, but later admitted he did not see a weapon in his father's hands. Ocasio made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 18; his cash bond was set at $100,000.



A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting his own father near 16th and Rogers. The accused is Miguel Ocasio – and he is charged with a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Fatal shooting near 16th and Rogers

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a shooting near 16th and Rogers on the city's south side on Thursday evening, Nov. 13. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a person lying in the gangway that had suffered a gunshot wound. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A detective located six 9mm spent cartridge casings at the shooting scene. The "cases were from 4 feet to 26 feet" from the victim's body, the complaint says.

Scene near 16th and Rogers Thursday night

Investigators spoke with a woman who knew the victim. She indicated he was her stepfather and that the victim and her ex had gotten into an argument. She told police her ex pulled a gun on her stepfather and fired shots before running away.

The next day, police detectives interviewed the defendant. Ocasio told police he was talking with his ex-girlfriend when the victim, his father later identified as Miguel Arocho, "threatened him with a firearm and he, Ocasio, is not going to let anyone harm him," the complaint says. Ocasio told police he tried walking away. Ocasio then told police when his father came outside, he "then fired because he had been threatened, and he was scared," the complaint says. When asked by investigators if Ocasio saw anything in his father's hands, "he said that he did not see anything," the complaint says.

Scene near 16th and Rogers, Milwaukee

Initial court appearance

What's next:

Ocasio made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Cash bond was set at $100,000.

Ocasio is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 25.