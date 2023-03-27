Milwaukee fatal shooting, Kenosha man killed near 21st and Burleigh
MILWAUKEE - A Kenosha man, 20, was killed in a Milwaukee shooting Monday night, March 27 near 21st and Burleigh.
It happened around 8 p.m.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.