Milwaukee fatal shooting, Kenosha man killed near 21st and Burleigh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A Kenosha man, 20, was killed in a Milwaukee shooting Monday night, March 27 near 21st and Burleigh.

It happened around 8 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  