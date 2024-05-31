Milwaukee fatal shooting; 10-year-old girl asleep in mom's bed when struck

A 10-year-old girl is dead following a shooting near 21st and Orchard in Milwaukee early Friday, May 31.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. The child, identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Isdennyeliz Ortiz, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

FOX6 News spoke with the family of the victim. Family members say the girl was asleep in her mom’s bed when a bullet hit her from the unit above.

Isddenieliz Ortiz Merced

Milwaukee police say the child does not appear to have been targeted.

Investigators say they are looking for a known shooter.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Reaction

Milwaukee Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa

"I was shocked and horrified to learn that overnight a 10-year-old girl lost her life due to gun violence. There is no other way to describe this horrific incident other than to say it is utterly unacceptable. I am devastated for the family who suffered this loss, and my heart is with them at this time."

"Far too many young people continue to be impacted by gun violence across our city. As a community, we should be working to foster an environment that uplifts our youth as opposed to placing them in harm’s way. These gun-related incidents are wholly preventable, and we must to better to stop them."