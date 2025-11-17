Milwaukee fatal shooting, father of 3 killed; mother wants answers

The Brief A man was shot and killed in Milwaukee, and his mother is demanding answers. That man, 30-year-old Devenire Matlock, was killed on Nov. 7 around 1 a.m. near 13th and Ring. Matlock leaves behind three daughters. A GoFundMe has been started.



A Milwaukee mother wants answers after she says her son was found shot to death in a car.

The shooting happened more than a week ago in the area of 13th and Ring.

Milwaukee police say 30-year-old Devenire Matlock was killed on Nov. 7 around 1 a.m.

But his mother says his phone had pinged in that location for hours, before he was found dead in a running car.

Devenire Matlock

Unanswered questions

What they're saying:

"I just want to know why did you take my son?"

Nonchantlon Lathan's unanswered questions have led to more than a week of sleepless nights.

"I feel numb."

Nonchantlon Lathan with FOX6's Bria Jones

Shooting near 13th and Ring

What we know:

Police say on Nov. 7, her son, 30-year-old Devenire Matlock was found fatally shot near 13th and Ring around 1 a.m.

Lathan says she noticed her son's location pinged to the area around 9 p.m.

Hours later, she got a call from a friend who went to the area and found Matlock around 12:30 a.m.

"They was down on Ring and said it looked like the car is shot up," said Lathan. "I said why don’t you go to the car and look and see? He came back and said well ma, he is in the car. His head is leaned to the side. I believe he is dead."

Ring St.

Lathan says her daughter rushed to the scene and called 911.

"How does it feel to know all that time he was there and nobody knew?" asked FOX6's Bria Jones.

"It feels horrible because who knows. He might have had a fighting chance. We will never know," replied Lathan.

Now she says his three daughters will only have memories of their father.

"The two-year-old is just constantly saying, ‘ma call my daddy’ ‘ma call my daddy’ it’s just really, really sad," she added.

Devenire Matlock

She's hoping sooner rather than later her son's killer is brought to justice.

"It bothers me because if you took my child you will take someone else’s, so I will rest better if that person is locked up," she said.

No one is in custody, and the police still don't know who they are looking for.

The family has started a GoFundMe to raise money for Matlock's funeral and his children.