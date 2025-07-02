Milwaukee fatal shooting; family says man killed by son, police investigate

The Brief A 47-year-old man was fatally shot around 2:40 p.m. near 11th and Atkinson in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Loved ones told FOX6 News the victim was shot and killed by his son. The family said it's unclear right now where the suspect could be.



A family is searching for answers after a fatal shooting in Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 2.

What we know:

While the Milwaukee Police Department has not confirmed the connection between the victim and suspect, loved ones told FOX6 News the victim was shot and killed by his son.

Scene near 11th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

MPD said it happened around 2:40 p.m. near 11th and Atkinson. A 47-year-old victim sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

The shooting was domestic violence-related, and police continue to seek a known suspect.

The family is pleading for the suspect to turn himself in.

What they're saying:

"I had a phone call that my brother got shot and killed by his son," said Karen Stegall, the sister of the victim. "To get here and find out he didn’t shoot him one time, he shot him 10 times…"

Scene near 11th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

Stegall is still processing the crime. She said her brother, 47-year-old Corey Williams, was fatally shot by his teenage son.

On Wednesday, a web of crime scene tape closed off the apartment building.

"I was in the back on my way towards here, and I heard like five shots, and they said six had already ran off," said neighbor Lyahel Avery.

Stegall said her father, uncle and brother have apartments in the building, and recently she said all of her brother's children moved in with him.

The family said the shooting happened in front of the victim's other children.

Scene near 11th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

"The kids had to endure their brother killing their dad," Stegall said. "They know your name. Lil Corey, you need to turn yourself in, baby. Maybe you can get some mental help, but you left your sisters and brothers, and they [are going to] need mental help."

Dig deeper:

Stegall is urging her nephew to do the right thing as they struggle to understand how this could have happened.

"Whatever he told him [...] he should not have did it," she said. "You don’t kill nobody and think it's okay."

Scene near 11th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

The family said it's unclear right now where the suspect could be.

Neighbors on the scene told FOX6 News the father and son seemed to have some sort of disagreement in the days leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

