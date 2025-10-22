Milwaukee fatal shooting; family remembers victim’s life, not final moments

The Brief A Milwaukee family is speaking out after a fatal shooting left two people dead on Sunday. Sandra Lee's niece said the family is trying to stay strong while grieving both Lee and fellow victim Marcus Smith. Police arrested a 26-year-old suspect; homicide charges are pending review by the DA.



The family of 50-year-old Sandra Lee is remembering her life after she was shot and killed alongside 64-year-old Marcus Smith on Milwaukee’s north side.

Fatal shooting

What we know:

It happened on Sunday, Oct. 19 near 27th and Atkinson.

Surveillance video captured the suspect chasing Lee on the sidewalk, pointing a gun at her. The video shows the man firing, Lee falling to the ground, and then the suspect appearing to hit her.

Family mourns

What they're saying:

Lee’s niece, Deja Brown, said the past few days have been painful.

"Trying to be strong for my uncles, my momma, my grandma, my family but we all are holding up," Brown said. "I don’t want her to be remembered like that. Want them to remember the good Sandra Nicole. Who she was as a person, rather than the last image."

Brown emphasized that both families are hurting.

"Sorry for all families," she said. "Not just my family is affected, his family is affected also."

Brown said her family will continue to push for Lee to be remembered for her life, not the violence that ended it.

‘This could have been prevented’

Dig deeper:

Another man, who identified himself as the nephew of the arrested suspect, said the violence was preventable.

"Honestly, I'm all over the place," said Dre Eubanks. "I'm all over the place because this situation could have been prevented. Man, this could have been prevented."

The Milwaukee Police Department said the suspect, a 26-year-old, was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Arrest records show officers referred two homicide charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, which is still reviewing the case.

There is no estimated timeline for when a charging decision will be made.

