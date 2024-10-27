Milwaukee fatal shooting; defendant accused of killing his own father

article

The Brief Tevin Humes, a Milwaukee man, is accused of fatally shooting his own father. The victim was found shot to death in a bedroom at a residence near 29th and Courtland. Cash bond for Humes was set at $250,000.



A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting his own father at their home. Tevin Humes now faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a shooting near 29th and Courtland on Sunday morning, Oct. 20. An officer arrived on the scene, he spoke with the 911 caller, who indicated she found her husband "unresponsive with gunshot wounds." A detective who showed up to conduct the investigation "located seven spent 9mm casings in the bedroom," the complaint says.

The wife of the deceased spoke with investigators. She indicated she is the defendant's mother -- and that he "suffered from mental health conditions" and that "his symptoms have been worsening lately," the complaint says. The wife told detectives the last time she saw her husband alive was around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. She indicated she did not return home until very early Sunday morning -- and did not want to disturb her husband, so she slept on a couch downstairs. When she woke up and saw her husband's truck still in the street, she thought that was odd. It caused her to go upstairs -- where she found her husband.

Detectives spoke with various witnesses on this matter. One indicated the defendant was seen on Saturday afternoon walking through an alley to the victim's home. The complaint says "the defendant had been wearing all black and carrying a black backpack." The witness said the defendant "did not say hello to him, which (he) found to be unusual," the complaint says.

Another witness said around 5 p.m. on Saturday, "she heard multiple bangs, which she thought were fireworks at the time. (The witness) stated that moments later, she observed the defendant rapidly walk out of the backyard of the victim's home, while putting something into a dark backpack," the complaint says.

Later on Sunday, Oct. 20, the defendant returned to the scene. As officers began to approach him, he began to run. There was a foot chase -- and during that time, "the defendant discarded a black backpack," the complaint says. Once police apprehended the defendant, they found him to be in possession of a "9mm handgun in his front left pants pocket," the complaint says.

The firearm was submitted fr preliminary forensic analysis, "which indicated that all seven casings located at the scene of the homicide had been dischargd from the firearm located in the defendant's pocket," the complaint says.

During an in-person interview, a detective asked the defendant why he shot his father. The defendant responded, "Because they were in a cult and had people following me around," the complaint says.

Humes made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Thursday, Oct. 24. Cash bond was set at $250,000.