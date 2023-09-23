Homicide near Milwaukee's Carver Park, man dead

article

A man was shot and killed near Milwaukee's Carver Park on Saturday night, Sept. 23.

The medical examiner's office said the 20-year-old victim died on the way to a hospital.

The shooting near 8th and Reservoir is being investigating as a homicide, officials said. It happened shortly before 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.