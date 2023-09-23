Expand / Collapse search

Homicide near Milwaukee's Carver Park, man dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fatal shooting near Carver Park, 8th and Reservoir

MILWAUKEE - A man was shot and killed near Milwaukee's Carver Park on Saturday night, Sept. 23.

The medical examiner's office said the 20-year-old victim died on the way to a hospital.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The shooting near 8th and Reservoir is being investigating as a homicide, officials said. It happened shortly before 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.