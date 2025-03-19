Milwaukee fatal shooting; accused shooter arrested in Madison

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal shooting near Holton and Center on March 16. The accused, Samuel Dickerson, was arrested in Madison. The complaint indicates Dickerson "admitted" to shooting the victim.



A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting another man near Holton and Center on Sunday evening, March 16. The accused is Samuel Dickerson, – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Case details

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a shooting near Holton and Center just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 16. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim lying in the street. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived on the scene and took the shooting victim to the hospital for treatment. Within an hour, the victim was pronounced deceased at Froedtert Hospital.

Scene near Holton and Center, Milwaukee

Detectives at the crime scene located four spent 9mm casings. They also collected surveillance video footage of the homicide from a nearby business. The complaint says the video shows three people including the victim, defendant and a third person walking on N. Holton just moments before the shooting. The "defendant suddenly produces a handgun from his right waist area, points it directly at (the victim's) chest, and fires," the complaint says. The detective said "a muzzle flash is visible" on the video. The detective noticed that "after the first shot, (the victim) doubles over, and the defendant fires a second time," the complaint says. The complaint says the defendant fired two more shots before putting the gun in a pocket and walking off camera into a parking lot.

An officer who responded to the homicide scene was approached by someone who indicated the defendant and victim "had argued earlier that day," the complaint says. This person identified the shooter as the defendant.

A detective learned the "defendant was on GPS tracking as part of his DOC supervision" and that "the defendant had cut off his GPS bracelet" around 9 p.m. on Sunday, about an hour after the shooting. Detectives went to the area where the bracelet was last detected and found it "in a trash can inside of a donut shop," the complaint says.

Tip call in Madison

What we know:

The next day, Madison police got a call from a person that indicated they and the defendant had traveled to Madison. This person indicated the defendant had shot and killed the victim and "indicated that he was going to try to take a bus to Chicago," the complaint says.

Madison police responded to the Madison bus depot where they located a bus bound for Chicago that had already begun the boarding process. One officer boarded the bus and "observed the defendant attempting to conceal his identity by pulling the drawstrings on his hood tight to obscure his face," the complaint says. When the officer approached the defendant, he "put his hands in the air and was taken into custody without incident," the complaint says. The officer located a 9mm handgun on the defendant.

In an interview with a detective, the defendant "admitted" that he had shot the victim," the complaint says.

What's next:

Dickerson was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, March 19.