Milwaukee woman accused of shooting husband; 'Because I’m just tired'

The Brief A woman is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting near 95th and Brown Deer in Milwaukee. The accused is 61-year-old Doris Winters. A witness claims he saw Doris Winters fire her gun into the victim’s back.



A Milwaukee woman has been criminally charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on the city's north side on May 31.

Court records show 61-year-old Doris Winters is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

95th and Brown Deer shooting

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near 95th and Brown Deer shortly after 10 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, citizens who were outside the apartment pointed to a woman who was walking away. The citizens identified the woman as the shooter.

Per the complaint, officers saw the woman drop a handgun. They stopped her, took her into custody, and secured the gun she had dropped. Authorities identified the woman as Doris Winters.

The victim, 49-year-old Aerion Winters, died at the scene despite life-saving attempts. Court filings said Aerion Winters suffered gunshot wounds to the back and chest.

According to the complaint, a witness told investigators the victim was the husband of Doris Winters. The witness said that recently the victim had been staying at a separate residence.

The witness said that on the night of the shooting he drove the victim to Doris Winter's apartment, so the victim could retrieve some of his belongings. Once inside the apartment, Doris Winters and the victim began arguing, the complaint states.

Scene at 95th and Brown Deer, Milwaukee

The witness told investigators that he stood between them to try to de-escalate the situation. During the argument, the witness claims Doris Winters picked up a handgun from near a table in the living room, racked the slide, and commented that it was loaded.

The witness claims he saw Doris Winters fire her gun into the victim’s back.

The witness told investigators that the victim collapsed. Doris Winters allegedly told the witness to "get him out of here before I shoot him again," court filings say.

The witness summoned help from a friend who had been waiting outside, and they carried out the victim.

In custody

Dig deeper:

After the police placed Doris Winters in a squad car, she allegedly made numerous unsolicited comments, captured on squad cameras, such as, "He called me a [expletive] for the last time and I just shot him. I just shot him…" and…"so I just grabbed my gun and shot him because I’m just tired. I know I shouldn’t have shot him, but I’m just tired," according to the complaint.

Per the complaint, once at the police station Doris Winters admitted to shooting the victim. She said that while the two were arguing, she picked up her gun and shot him in the back when he had turned away from her.