Milwaukee fatal shooting of 9-year-old; man gets 3 years probation

The Brief A Milwaukee man was sentenced to three years probation in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy. The shooting happened at a mall parking lot in July 2023. The child had found a gun on the ground while the defendant was away – and pulled the trigger. The defendant insisted he did not own a gun and was just watching the 9-year-old and his sibling.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Bennie Young on Thursday, March 13 to three years in prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old child in July 2023. The judge then stayed that sentence, and placed Young on probation for three years.

Fatal shooting at shopping center near 76th and Mill, Milwaukee

Young pleaded guilty in January to a single count of neglecting a child (consequence is death). A second charge of obstructing an officer was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

What we know:

Milwaukee police say someone shot and killed a 9-year-old boy in a shopping mall parking lot on Monday night, July 24, 2023. The medical examiner identified him as Harwinder Singh.

Surveillance video shared by store owners shows a car pulled into the lot around 8:45 p.m. The driver got out and appeared to walk into a liquor store. A few minutes later, a passenger jumped out of the car and ran. Police arrived by 8:49 p.m.

The criminal complaint against Young indicated he had been watching the 9-year-old and his sibling. They were left alone in a car – and had found a gun on the ground in the parking lot. The complaint says the 9-year-old did not believe the weapon was real, pointed the gun at himself and pulled the trigger.

Cellphone video shared with FOX6 News showed police trying to resuscitate the 9-year-old boy, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.