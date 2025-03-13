Milwaukee fatal shooting, 76th and Hampton; shooter gets life in prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Donte Jenkins on Thursday, March 13 to life in prison in connection with a fatal shooting in January 2024. Jenkins will be eligible for parole in 60 years.

A jury found Jenkins guilty in January 2025 of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Case details

What we know:

Police say a suspect fired shots near 76th and Hampton in Milwaukee on the afternoon of January 9, 2024, striking the victim. The shooter fled on foot from the location.

The victim, an unidentified adult, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

The shooter was later identified as Jenkins.