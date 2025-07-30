Milwaukee fatal shooting, 6th and Hayes; 41-year-old man accused

article

A 41-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting a man on the city's south side on Friday, July 25. The accused is Linwood Craine – and he faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Shooting at 6th and Hayes

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area of 6th and Hayes on the city's south side on Friday, July 25, for a shooting complaint. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was unresponsive and had a gunshot wound to his neck. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A detective conducting an investigation located one 9mm Luger casing at the scene.

Investigators recovered surveillance video from a nearby business. It showed the victim with a bicycle and the defendant standing with a group of people minutes prior to the shooting. At one point, the criminal complaint says "the suspect and (victim) face each other and the suspect is holding what appears to be a gun in his right hand." The complaint goes on to say "as (the victim) starts to move his head towards the suspect, the suspect raises his right arm towards (the victim), and (the victim) falls to the ground. The suspect then starts to walk north and his arm goes towards his waistband, and he walks off camera."

Officers noted the clothing worn by the shooting suspect seen in the video -- and law enforcement saturated the area to locate the defendant.

Investigators also spoke with witnesses to the shooting. They provided a more detailed description of what happened, the shooter and where he may reside.

Less than two hours after the shooting, police responded to S. 5th Place "to assist in containment of a possible subject matching the shooter's description," the complaint says. When the defendant exited a garage, he was taken into custody.

In an interview with investigators, the defendant identified himself in surveillance footage still photos immediately prior to the homicide. The "defendant denied talking to a guy on a bicycle traveling west on Hayes," the complaint says. He also denied knowing what happened to the guy on the bicycle.

Initial appearance

Craine was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, July 30.