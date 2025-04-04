Milwaukee shooting: 6-year-old dead, 3 people arrested

The Brief Milwaukee police arrested three people after a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed. Da'quel Collins died at the scene near 51st and Hope on Tuesday night. A vigil for Collins was held on Friday.



Milwaukee police arrested three people in connection to a shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy on Tuesday, April 1.

51st and Hope shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. The victim, identified by family as Da'quel Collins, died at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What's next:

Police on Friday said a 21-year-old man and two women, ages 40 and 26, were taken into custody. Criminal charges regarding all arrests will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Remembering Collins

What they're saying:

Family and friends of Collins held a vigil for the 6-year-old on Friday evening.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson provided the following statement in light of this shooting:

"I am enormously saddened by the death of the six-year-old last evening. And, I offer my condolences to family and friends affected by this tragedy. Let’s be clear, guns must never be used or left unattended around children. Adults must take every precaution to protect young people, and that includes locking guns, storing firearms safely, and always keeping weapons out of the reach of children. I know police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, and I am hopeful the appropriate people will be held to account."