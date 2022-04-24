Milwaukee fatal shooting near 5th Place and Rogers

article

The medical examiner was called to the scene of a shooting near 5th Place and Rogers late Sunday, April 24, indicating it was fatal.

It comes amid a violent weekend in the city, with two fatal shootings within hours on Saturday.

Milwaukee police are investigating what led up to this most recent shooting. The medical examiner has not yet released any information about the victim.