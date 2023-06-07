Milwaukee fatal shooting, 46th and Melvina, brother ID'd shooter: complaint

article

A Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened May 31 near 46th and Melvina.

Stanley Blalock, 61, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police responded to the neighborhood around 7:15 p.m. following a ShotSpotter alert. At around the same time, police were sent to St. Joseph's Hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead after being dropped off with numerous gunshot wounds.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver who dropped him off said they had been near 46th and Melvina, where the victim was arguing with someone. The witness said the shooting victim was yelling, "Tell Stan to get his (expletive) outside!" Shortly thereafter, there were gunshots. He said he saw that the victim had been shot and drove him to St. Joseph's.

Another witness told police the shooter was bald and wearing pajama pants. This witness identified the shooter as Stanley Blalock via a "live lineup," the complaint says.

Investigators found four 9mm casings in the alley near 46th and Melvina and neighbors said a van parked in the area belonged to "Stanley Blalock," who had recently been living in the neighborhood.

Surveillance recorded at the time of the shooting showed a bald man wearing pajama pants walking fast on Melvina before getting into a white SUV and driving away. Images from the video were shown to Blalock's brother, prosecutors say, who identified him as Stanley Blalock.

Blalock, too, told police he was the man seen wearing the pajama pants that night, but according to the complaint, he denied shooting anyone. Prosecutors noted that "his story changed several times as to his whereabouts and activities around the time of the shooting."

Blalock shouldn't have had a gun in the first place because he was convicted of operating a vehicle without the owner's consent in 2012.

He made his initial appearance in court Wednesday, June 7. Cash bond was set at $100,000. He faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.