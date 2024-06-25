Milwaukee fatal shooting, 42nd and Florist, no arrests made

article

One person is dead following a shooting in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 25. It happened near 42nd and Florist around 3:20 a.m.

Police say the victim, approximately 40 years of age, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.