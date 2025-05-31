Milwaukee fatal shooting near 41st and Glendale, 18-year-old killed
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, May 31, 2025.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5 a.m., an 18-year-old was shot in the area of 41st and Glendale.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
