Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting near 41st and Glendale, 18-year-old killed

By
Published  May 31, 2025 8:27am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene at 41st and Glendale

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed in a shooting in Milwaukee early Saturday morning, May 31, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5 a.m., an 18-year-old was shot in the area of 41st and Glendale.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee