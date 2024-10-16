Milwaukee fatal shooting; 38-year-old man accused on the run

article

The Brief Antonio Johnson is accused of fatally shooting a woman near 77th and Capitol on Sept. 30. While Johnson has been charged with the crime, he remains on the run. A warrant has been issued for Johnson's arrest.



A 38-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting a woman near 77th and Capitol in September. The accused is Antonio Johnson – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

Bail jumping (felony)

Possession of a firearm by a felon

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 77th and Capitol for a report of a shooting/homicide on Monday, Sept. 30. The victim was initially reported to be breathing. But despite treatment from the Milwaukee Fire Department, the victim died from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A detective on the scene interviewed a witness to the events. The woman said she had been living in a vehicle at the location with the victim. At some point that day, the witness got into an argument with the victim. The victim walked away.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint says a man who the witness knows as "P" approached the vehicle and began to argue over a missing TV. At one point, the complaint says "P" punched the witness.

According to the witness, the shooting victim heard some of the commotion and came running back to the vehicle. The complaint says she "took some pepper spray and sprayed it at 'P.' At the same time this was occurring, 'P' was digging in his bag and 'pulls out a gun and immediately fires at her legs.'" The shooting victim ended up on the ground -- and the witness realized "'P' had shot (the victim)," the complaint says.

When the witness spoke with police, she provided a photo number associated with "P." The complaint says in a law enforcement database, that number is associated with the defendant, Antonio Johnson. The witness also identified "P" as being Johnson and "the person she saw shoot and kill (the victim)," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A criminal complaint against Johnson was filed on Friday, Oct. 11, but he is not in police custody. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.