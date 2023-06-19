Milwaukee shooting; 1 dead, 1 wounded near 35th and Wright
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 35th and Wright in Milwaukee on Monday morning, June 19. One person is dead, and a second person is wounded.
Officials say the shooting happened just after 9 a.m. Monday. During an argument, police say the suspect and the victim exchanged gunfire subsequently striking each other.
The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered fatal injuries. The suspect, a 19-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment – and later arrested.
Shooting near 35th and Wright, Milwaukee
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
This incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review, officials say.