Milwaukee fatal shooting; 35-year-old accused of shooting 2, killing 1

The Brief Lee Pitts is accused of fatally shooting a man and wounding a second on Milwaukee's north side on June 19. The shooting happened near Hopkins and Lancaster. Court filings show Pitts was already a convicted felon.



A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in an incident that unfolded on June 19. The accused is Lee Pitts – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Shooting on Milwaukee's north side

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near Hopkins and Lancaster on Thursday morning, June 19, for a shooting call. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh. A second shooting victim was found in a hallway outside an apartment. Both victims were taken to a hospital. The person found in the hallway later died from injuries.

Investigators "found two 9mm casings in the center courtyard of the apartment complex," the complaint says.

On June 24, police detectives interviewed the surviving victim from the shooting. He indicated that on June 19, he was outside with the other shooting victim and two others -- including a "person he knows as 'BG,'" the complaint says. The victim said "he knew that BG was armed with a 9mm handgun because he saw it," the complaint says. The victim told police he heard the other shooting victim "say something to the effect ‘up that gun,’" the complaint says. Right after that comment was made, the victim told police "BG started shooting at him and (the other victim)," the complaint says.

During their investigation into this shooting, Milwaukee police identified Lee Pitts as possibly being "BG." Based upon that information, a photo array was shown to the surviving shooting victim. He identified Pitts as "the person who shot him," the complaint says.

Court filings show Pitts was already a convicted felon.

What's next:

Pitts made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, June 30. Cash bond was set at $150,000.

Pitts is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 8.