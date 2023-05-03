Milwaukee fatal shooting; 29-year-old man dead near 21st and Vliet
article
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 21st and Vliet Street on Wednesday afternoon, May 3.
The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Fatal shooting near 21st and Vliet, Milwaukee
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.
Fatal shooting near 21st and Vliet, Milwaukee