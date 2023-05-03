Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 29-year-old man dead near 21st and Vliet

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Fatal shooting near 21st and Vliet, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 21st and Vliet Street on Wednesday afternoon, May 3. 

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter. 

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.  

