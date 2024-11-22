Milwaukee fatal shooting, 21st and Burnham; man charged, on the run

article

The Brief A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting another man on the city's south side in July. Bryan Marrero-Carrasco is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. Marrero-Carrasco is not in police custody.



A 23-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fatally shooting another man on the city's south side in July. Bryan Marrero-Carrasco (not pictured) is charged with first-degree reckless homicide – and is on the run.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a shooting call near 21st and Burnham on July 27. When an officer arrived on the scene, he spotted a victim laying on the ground. He also spotted a "single spent 9mm casing" located near the victim's body. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim died on the scene.

A detective spoke with a witness who said a "man named Bryan, who he knew to be the boyfriend of ‘Gorda,’ shoot and kill (the victim)," the complaint says. Investigators were later able to identify "Gorda" as a second witness.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The first witness indicated that "prior to the shooting he observed (the victim) to be heavily intoxicated" and he saw "Bryan discharged a firearm into (the victim's) face," the complaint says. The first witness told authorities he saw the second witness "drive Bryan away from the scene," the complaint says.

Detectives identified the second witness' vehicle. When they reviewed body camera footage when officers first arrived on the scene, they observed a vehicle similar to the one driven by the second witness leaving the scene.

A third witness indicated the victim was "very intoxicated" the date of teh shooting. This witness said "he observed the defendant to be armed with a handgun. (The witness) stated that the defendant and (victim) began to argue," the complaint says. The third witness said "he then heard a gunshot come from behind him and observed (the victim) to be shot," the complaint says. The third witness identified the defendant in a photo array, court filings say.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

While Marrero-Carrasco has been charged in this case, he is not in custody. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.