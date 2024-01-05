Milwaukee fatal shooting, 2 killed; family pleads for justice

A huge loss, just days before Christmas.

Milwaukee police continue to look for the person who shot and killed two people inside their home in the Merrill Park Neighborhood.

And now the victim's family is pleading for justice.

"My brother didn't deserve to die," said Johnisha Mendoza-Peterson, the sister of one of the victims, Antonio Mendoza. "I just know he wasn’t ready to go and he didn’t deserve for the person to take his life or his girlfriend’s."

It wasn't the start to the new year this Milwaukee family was expecting.

At 37th and Mt. Vernon, a small memorial honors the lives of Antonio Mendoza and Jakaira Hamilton.

Family says the two were inside their home when someone showed up and opened fire.

"We know that the person who did it had to be somebody he trusted. Someone he knows. There was no forced entry," added Johnisha.

According to a search warrant, a witness heard at least seven gunshots, ran from the home and hopped into a car, hitting a pole and taking off.

"I just want the person to be caught. I just want them to pay for what they did," added Johnisha. "It won’t make me feel any better than what I’m already feeling, but it would bring some type of closure to our family and her family to know that person has been caught."

No one has been arrested in the case, but family knows someone knows something.

Johnisha Mendoza-Peterson says her brother held his family close. Now she's holding on to his memory, trying to shine a light on his case.

"He probably was the one that kept us all together. I miss him now and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since it happened and I won’t stop until that person is caught."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.