Milwaukee fatal shooting; 2 dead, persons of interest sought

The Brief A shooting left two men dead and one wounded outside a Milwaukee strip club. Police are looking for people considered persons of interest. The case is being reviewed by the district attorney's office.



They were best friends and grew up together. Both men died in a shooting at a strip club on Milwaukee's north side. Now, family and friends are left wondering what happened.

Fatal shooting in Milwaukee

What we know:

On Saturday, April 19, people gathered to remember 37-yar-old Maurice Williams. Known as Herc, he was shot and killed while on the job as a security guard at Gold Diggers, a strip club at 37th and Hopkins.

Milwaukee police said 37-year-old Desmon Hampton was also killed.

A 34-year-old man was also wounded, but is expected to be OK. On Monday, April 21, Milwaukee police said that man was not arrested – and the case is being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Police are looking for more people considered persons of interest.

FOX6 News spoke with Gold Diggers owner, Michael Ray Senior by phone. He said he’s focused on helping Maurice Williams’ family, and declined to speak with FOX6 on camera about what happened, until he speaks with his attorney.

